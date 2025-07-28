Canadian tennis sensation Leylah Fernandez delivered a stirring performance at the DC Open, capturing her most significant career title with a commanding win over Anna Kalinskaya. This victory at a WTA 500 event signifies a major milestone, as Fernandez battled through a series of grueling matches to secure her fourth singles trophy.

Throughout the tournament, the 22-year-old relied on a unique source of energy—burgers and fries from Shake Shack. Her unorthodox pre-match diet proved effective in navigating a physically demanding week, which included outlasting top seeds in lengthy encounters and overcoming intense weather conditions.

Fernandez's journey to victory highlights her tenacity and mental toughness. With this triumph, she has reinstated her standing as a formidable player on the hard-court circuit, offering a promising glimpse into her future endeavors in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)