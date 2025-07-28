Left Menu

Leylah Fernandez Triumphs at DC Open with Dominating Victory

Leylah Fernandez, a 22-year-old tennis player from Canada, clinched her biggest career title at the DC Open, defeating Anna Kalinskaya. Overcoming past challenges, Fernandez showcased resilience and skill, fueled by an unconventional diet. This marks her first WTA 500 event win, adding to her hard-court success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:40 IST
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs at DC Open with Dominating Victory
Leylah Fernandez
  • Country:
  • United States

Canadian tennis sensation Leylah Fernandez delivered a stirring performance at the DC Open, capturing her most significant career title with a commanding win over Anna Kalinskaya. This victory at a WTA 500 event signifies a major milestone, as Fernandez battled through a series of grueling matches to secure her fourth singles trophy.

Throughout the tournament, the 22-year-old relied on a unique source of energy—burgers and fries from Shake Shack. Her unorthodox pre-match diet proved effective in navigating a physically demanding week, which included outlasting top seeds in lengthy encounters and overcoming intense weather conditions.

Fernandez's journey to victory highlights her tenacity and mental toughness. With this triumph, she has reinstated her standing as a formidable player on the hard-court circuit, offering a promising glimpse into her future endeavors in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025