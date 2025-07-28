Newcastle United: Alexander Isak's Absence and Team Resilience Amid Transfer Rumors

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, has assured fans that the team's focus remains sharp despite ongoing transfer rumors involving their star striker, Alexander Isak. As preparations for the Premier League intensify, Isak's absence on the Asian tour has not diverted the players from their objectives.

Isak, who stands out with 23 league goals last season, second only to Mohamed Salah, has been a pivotal player for Newcastle since his 2022 arrival from Real Sociedad. With 62 goals in 109 games, his contributions have been substantial; however, speculation has led to his exclusion from the squad's Asia schedule.

Howe emphasized the professionalism of his squad, stating that they are committed to their pre-season goals. Despite missing a player of Isak's caliber, preparations continue unhindered, with attention now shifting towards an upcoming match against a K-League XI in South Korea.

