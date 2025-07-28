Left Menu

Newcastle United: Alexander Isak's Absence and Team Resilience Amid Transfer Rumors

Despite ongoing transfer speculation around striker Alexander Isak's future, Newcastle United players and manager Eddie Howe remain focused as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season. Isak, a key player with an impressive goal record, is currently missing from the team's pre-season tour in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:16 IST
Newcastle United: Alexander Isak's Absence and Team Resilience Amid Transfer Rumors
Alexander Isak
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, has assured fans that the team's focus remains sharp despite ongoing transfer rumors involving their star striker, Alexander Isak. As preparations for the Premier League intensify, Isak's absence on the Asian tour has not diverted the players from their objectives.

Isak, who stands out with 23 league goals last season, second only to Mohamed Salah, has been a pivotal player for Newcastle since his 2022 arrival from Real Sociedad. With 62 goals in 109 games, his contributions have been substantial; however, speculation has led to his exclusion from the squad's Asia schedule.

Howe emphasized the professionalism of his squad, stating that they are committed to their pre-season goals. Despite missing a player of Isak's caliber, preparations continue unhindered, with attention now shifting towards an upcoming match against a K-League XI in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

