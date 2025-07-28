Left Menu

Rugby Controversy: CEO Demands Answers from World Rugby

Rugby Australia's CEO, Phil Waugh, seeks clarification from World Rugby on a pivotal referee decision that impacted the second test match loss against the British & Irish Lions. The late call allowed Hugo Keenan’s decisive try, sparking player safety concerns and criticism from Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

Updated: 28-07-2025 12:34 IST
In the aftermath of the decisive test match between the British & Irish Lions and Australia, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has announced his intention to seek clarification from World Rugby regarding a controversial referee decision. The late call by referee Andrea Piardi, which allowed Hugo Keenan's last-minute try, proved crucial in the Lions' 29-26 victory at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The contentious try occurred after Jac Morgan's ruck clearance involving Carlo Tizzano, which the Wallabies argued should have resulted in a high contact penalty. Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt criticized the decision, saying it contradicted World Rugby's efforts to enhance player safety. Waugh backed Schmidt's stance, aligning with his frustrations as both a CEO and former player.

As the Lions secured an unbeatable 2-0 series lead, the outcome left the Wallabies devastated. Young winger Max Jorgensen expressed the team's disappointment, while forward Nick Frost voiced their determination to redeem themselves in the final test at Sydney's Stadium Australia. With senior World Rugby officials in Sydney, the scrutiny over the controversial call continues as attention shifts to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

