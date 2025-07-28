Van Aert's Stunning Montmartre Triumph Upsets Pogacar's Paris Parade

In a dramatic conclusion to the 2023 Tour de France, Belgium's Wout van Aert delivered a sensational victory by overpowering reigning champion Tadej Pogacar with a remarkable climb through Montmartre. Van Aert, representing Visma-Lease a Bike, shattered Pogacar's dreams of securing a fifth stage win in a weather-impacted Parisian finale.

On a rain-soaked Stage 21, Pogacar, riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, could not counter Van Aert's formidable attack on the Butte de Montmartre's final ascent. Though Pogacar celebrated his fourth overall Tour triumph on the Champs-Elysees, the Belgian's aggressive ride was the day's highlight, marking his first stage win since 2022.

Despite Italy's Davide Ballerini securing second place and torrential rain adding to the race's complexities, the day belonged to Van Aert. With assistance from his teammate Matteo Jorgenson, Van Aert defied odds, showcasing strategic prowess and leaving Pogacar unable to mount a counterattack. Pogacar, defender of the yellow jersey, concluded the 112th Tour with accolades but was outpaced in Paris's decisive moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)