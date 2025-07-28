Sports Spotlight: Triumphs, Trades, and Tenacity

Byron Buxton, star center fielder for the Minnesota Twins, is day-to-day with rib cartilage irritation, according to team updates. Manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed post-MRI that Buxton won't be placed on the injured list, offering relief to Twins fans concerned about the All-Star player's immediate future.

Leylah Fernandez dominated the Washington Open, decisively defeating Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2. Overcoming inclement weather and high humidity, Fernandez celebrated her inaugural WTA 500 title, marking a significant achievement in her tennis career.

Veteran NFL cornerback Eli Apple is set to join the San Francisco 49ers, marking his seventh team in the league. The move, announced via social media by his agency, comes after a challenging season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, in MLB action, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivered another standout performance, contributing to a 6-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, while the Atlanta Braves signed Erick Fedde from the St. Louis Cardinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)