Revamping Shooting Sport: India Embraces Tech in New League

In a bid to revamp and modernize shooting sports, the Indian Shooting League (SLI) is set to leverage technology and animation to boost viewer engagement. Ronak Pandit, High-Performance Manager for the Indian Shooting team, advocates for a dynamic presentation to draw in audiences and believes this will breathe new life into the sport.

Pandit, speaking at the Indian national camp in Dehradun, detailed plans to make shooting more approachable and exciting for the masses. He highlighted the importance of educating people about the sport in an entertaining manner, suggesting that the use of technology could turn the league into a 'meaningful entertainment' spectacle rather than leaving it to viewer imagination.

With the backing of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the SLI's format, commencing in late 2025, will feature mixed team events across various shooting categories. The league aims not only to attract audiences but also to provide lucrative opportunities for investors, thus ensuring the sport's sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)