Revamping Shooting Sport: India Embraces Tech in New League

Indian Shooting League looks to revolutionize viewer engagement through technology and animation. Ronak Pandit, the High-Performance Manager, emphasizes making the sport accessible and fun. The inaugural event, featuring mixed team events, aims to transform shooting into 'meaningful entertainment' and capture audience interest through innovative presentation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:24 IST
Ronak Pandit. (Photo: SLI/NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revamp and modernize shooting sports, the Indian Shooting League (SLI) is set to leverage technology and animation to boost viewer engagement. Ronak Pandit, High-Performance Manager for the Indian Shooting team, advocates for a dynamic presentation to draw in audiences and believes this will breathe new life into the sport.

Pandit, speaking at the Indian national camp in Dehradun, detailed plans to make shooting more approachable and exciting for the masses. He highlighted the importance of educating people about the sport in an entertaining manner, suggesting that the use of technology could turn the league into a 'meaningful entertainment' spectacle rather than leaving it to viewer imagination.

With the backing of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the SLI's format, commencing in late 2025, will feature mixed team events across various shooting categories. The league aims not only to attract audiences but also to provide lucrative opportunities for investors, thus ensuring the sport's sustainability.

