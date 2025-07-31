Left Menu

Ganguly Advocates Patience for Young Anshul Kamboj, Questions Mukesh Kumar's Omission

Sourav Ganguly calls for patience with Anshul Kamboj after a tough Test debut while questioning Mukesh Kumar's absence from India's England tour. Ganguly acknowledges Kamboj's domestic success and urges judgement after more matches. He supports Mukesh's inclusion, citing his strong domestic performance and suitability to English conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:03 IST
Anshul Kamboj (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has emphasized the need to exercise patience in evaluating Anshul Kamboj following a challenging debut Test performance. Ganguly suggested that basing judgments on a single game would be premature, given Kamboj's promising track record in domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Ganguly expressed his surprise at the omission of Mukesh Kumar from India's squad for the England tour, considering the pacer's impressive domestic statistics. He highlighted the suitability of Mukesh's skills for English conditions, noting that Kumar's absence from the team lineup was unexpected.

The 24-year-old Kamboj was thrust into the spotlight as he filled in for injured players just before the fourth Test in Manchester, ultimately delivering an underwhelming performance with figures of 1/89. Ganguly's comments underscore the importance of nurturing emerging talent through more extended exposure at the international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

