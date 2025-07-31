Ganguly Advocates Patience for Young Anshul Kamboj, Questions Mukesh Kumar's Omission

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has emphasized the need to exercise patience in evaluating Anshul Kamboj following a challenging debut Test performance. Ganguly suggested that basing judgments on a single game would be premature, given Kamboj's promising track record in domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Ganguly expressed his surprise at the omission of Mukesh Kumar from India's squad for the England tour, considering the pacer's impressive domestic statistics. He highlighted the suitability of Mukesh's skills for English conditions, noting that Kumar's absence from the team lineup was unexpected.

The 24-year-old Kamboj was thrust into the spotlight as he filled in for injured players just before the fourth Test in Manchester, ultimately delivering an underwhelming performance with figures of 1/89. Ganguly's comments underscore the importance of nurturing emerging talent through more extended exposure at the international level.

