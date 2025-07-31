Left Menu

Lucas Paqueta Cleared: Regulatory Victory for West Ham Star

Lucas Paqueta, West Ham United's midfielder, was cleared of allegations of betting rule breaches after a Regulatory Commission hearing. The charges involved deliberately getting booked to influence Premier League games. Paqueta denied the charges, and they were not proven. He faces additional charges for non-compliance in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:13 IST
Lucas Paqueta Cleared: Regulatory Victory for West Ham Star
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilian midfielder for West Ham United, has been exonerated of four alleged breaches of betting regulations, as announced by the Football Association on Thursday. The accusations surfaced last year, indicating that Paqueta sought bookings in Premier League games during 2022 and 2023 to influence betting markets.

The Football Association claimed that Paqueta intended to alter match progression and outcomes for others' betting benefits. However, Paqueta denied these charges, and a Regulatory Commission concluded the allegations were unproven after a detailed hearing.

Paqueta is still confronted with two charges related to purportedly failing to comply with duties to answer questions and provide required information during the FA's investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025