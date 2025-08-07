Left Menu

James Maddison Faces Lengthy Recovery After ACL Surgery

England midfielder James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured ACL suffered during a preseason match against Newcastle. Tottenham announced that no recovery timetable is available, but typical ACL recovery spans 6 to 12 months. This injury means Maddison will miss most of the season.

Updated: 07-08-2025 16:50 IST
James Maddison Faces Lengthy Recovery After ACL Surgery
Tottenham has confirmed that England midfielder James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured ACL sustained during a preseason friendly against Newcastle in Seoul.

No specific timeframe for Maddison's recovery has been provided, but Tottenham's statement mentioned that the surgery is scheduled to occur shortly, after which he will start rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Given the typical 6-to-12 month recovery period for ACL injuries, Maddison is poised to miss most of the upcoming season, adding to previous setbacks, such as missing last season's Europa League final due to a knee injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

