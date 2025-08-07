James Maddison Faces Lengthy Recovery After ACL Surgery

Tottenham has confirmed that England midfielder James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured ACL sustained during a preseason friendly against Newcastle in Seoul.

No specific timeframe for Maddison's recovery has been provided, but Tottenham's statement mentioned that the surgery is scheduled to occur shortly, after which he will start rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Given the typical 6-to-12 month recovery period for ACL injuries, Maddison is poised to miss most of the upcoming season, adding to previous setbacks, such as missing last season's Europa League final due to a knee injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)