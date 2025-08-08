Four Arrested in Sevilla Training Ground Attack

Four individuals have been detained for their alleged involvement in an attack on Sevilla's training facilities following the soccer team's defeat by Celta Vigo on May 10.

The players, fearing for their safety, spent the night on the premises as a sizable group of fans broke into the Jose Ramon Cisneros Palacios training ground.

The supporters, many with concealed identities, forced a metallic gate open and caused damage leaving the club to denounce the act as organized vandalism. While the Spanish newspaper Marca announced the arrests, details remain sparse as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)