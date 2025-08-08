Four Arrested in Sevilla Training Ground Attack
Four people have been arrested in connection with an attack on Sevilla's training facilities following a loss to Celta Vigo. A large group of fans breached security, causing damage. The incident has been condemned by the club as organized vandalism. The investigation remains ongoing.
Four individuals have been detained for their alleged involvement in an attack on Sevilla's training facilities following the soccer team's defeat by Celta Vigo on May 10.
The players, fearing for their safety, spent the night on the premises as a sizable group of fans broke into the Jose Ramon Cisneros Palacios training ground.
The supporters, many with concealed identities, forced a metallic gate open and caused damage leaving the club to denounce the act as organized vandalism. While the Spanish newspaper Marca announced the arrests, details remain sparse as the investigation proceeds.
