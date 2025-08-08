Left Menu

From Tennis Serves to Rally Car Curves: Gaurav Gill's Motorsports Journey

Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill transitioned from a budding tennis career to become a motorsport legend. Returning to the Asia Pacific Rally Championship after seven years, Gill aims to lead his team to victory. He reflects on his journey, emphasizing determination and sacrifice inherent in motorsport careers.

Gaurav Gill, India's most accomplished rally driver, once a promising tennis player, is back on the Asia Pacific Rally Championship circuit after a seven-year hiatus. With his French co-driver Florian Barral, Gill seeks to navigate the challenging terrains of the Sumatera Utara Rally, aiming for another win.

Reflecting on his transition from tennis to motorsport, Gill fondly recalls his uncle, Upkar Gill, and multiple-time National Rally champion Hari Singh as inspirations. Despite numerous challenges, including accidents and surgeries, Gill remains steadfast in his passion for driving, underscoring the sacrifices and commitment needed for success in motorsports.

As the only recipient of the Arjuna award from motorsports, Gill stresses that the recognition transcends personal achievement, highlighting the sport's potential as a career. His dedication persists, and at 43, he continues to compete at high levels, ready to mentor upcoming talent while pursuing his love for racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

