Vincent Keymer Takes Lead in Thrilling Chess Battle at Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters

Round 2 of the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters 2025 at the Hyatt Regency witnessed Germany's Vincent Keymer ascend as the sole leader in the Masters section on Day 2, following a decisive victory against India's V Pranav. The event, according to a Chennai Grand Masters release, highlighted competitive matches and unexpected outcomes.

American Grandmaster Ray Robson provided the day's significant upset with a tactical win over Vidit Gujrathi, while top seed Arjun Erigaisi was held to a draw by Dutch GM Jorden van Foreest. Anish Giri and Nihal Sarin also concluded their match in a balanced draw, as did Karthikeyan Murali and Awonder Liang.

In the Challengers section, Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa impressed with a definitive win over GM Harika Dronavalli. Similarly, GM Abhimanyu Puranik rebounded with a victory over Leon Luke Mendonca. Meanwhile, the encounters Diptayan vs. Pranesh, Adhiban vs. Vaishali, and Harshavardhan vs. Aryan, ended in tightly contested draws.

