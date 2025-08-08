Left Menu

New Zealand Batters' Record-Breaking Romp Against Zimbabwe

New Zealand's top-order batters set a new record with a score of 601-3 against Zimbabwe in the second test. Notable contributions came from Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, and Devon Conway, each hitting centuries to secure a massive lead of 476 runs. Zimbabwe struggled to counter New Zealand's aggressive batting.

In a sensational batting display, New Zealand's top-order dismantled Zimbabwe's bowling attack to record a monumental 601-3 on the second day of the second test. Rachin Ravindra dazzled with an unbeaten 165, while Henry Nicholls remained not out at 150, as the duo crafted a record-breaking 256-run partnership.

Zimbabwe's bowlers were left toiling, unable to match the ruthless aggression exhibited by the Black Caps. Devon Conway also shone, reaching 153 runs with 18 fours, and celebrated his first test century in over two years before being dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani.

The match, held outside the World Test Championship, saw New Zealand confidently building on their first test victory, while Zimbabwe's batting woes continued after a dismal first-day total of 125. Fast bowlers Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes had previously laid the groundwork with nine wickets between them in the series opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

