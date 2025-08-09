Rodri's Road to Recovery: Navigating Injury Setbacks and Premier League Hopes

Rodri, Manchester City's renowned midfielder, is on the mend after sustaining a severe injury during the Club World Cup. This setback follows an eight-month hiatus from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Manager Pep Guardiola expressed concern about Rodri's availability for the early Premier League season.

Although precise details of the injury remain undisclosed, reports suggest it's a groin issue. Guardiola assured fans that Rodri's recovery is advancing, with hopes he will be fit after the upcoming international break.

Manchester City, who finished third last season, will kick off their Premier League journey against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 16, as they cautiously reintegrate Rodri into the team.

