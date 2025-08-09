Monaco Strengthens Squad with Veteran Goalkeeper Hrádecky's Signing
Monaco has signed veteran goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky from Bayer Leverkusen on a two-year contract, with an option for an additional year. The Finnish player is known for his extensive experience in the Bundesliga. Monaco aims to solve its goalkeeping inconsistency from last season with this acquisition.
Monaco has bolstered its squad by signing experienced goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky from Bayer Leverkusen on a two-year deal, including an option for an extra year.
The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but French sports daily L'Equipe reported a payment of 2.5 million euros, potentially rising with bonuses. Hrádecky boasts a decade-long Bundesliga career, including a league and cup double victory with Leverkusen.
His record as the foreign goalkeeper with the most Bundesliga appearances, alongside over 100 caps for Finland, highlights his experience. Monaco's decision follows last season's goalkeeping challenges, aiming for improved consistency starting against Le Havre on August 16.
