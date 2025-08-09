Badosa's U.S. Open Exit Opens Door for Teichmann

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa, formerly ranked in the top 10, has officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open, citing a persistent back injury as the reason for her absence. This marks a significant setback for Badosa, who has been out of action since her initial defeat at Wimbledon in June 2023.

The U.S. Tennis Association has announced that Jil Teichmann will replace Badosa in the tournament. Meanwhile, Alizé Cornet is on standby to fill any additional vacancies in the draw, marking a potential return to the spotlight for the veteran player.

The U.S. Open, slated to begin on August 24, will see a shift in its lineup as it proceeds with its marquee event of the Grand Slam. Badosa reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 last year and was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)