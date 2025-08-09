Left Menu

Badosa's U.S. Open Exit Opens Door for Teichmann

Former top-10 tennis player Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a persistent back injury. This opens opportunities for Jil Teichmann to fill her spot. Notably, Badosa's recent performances include a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open and reaching the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-08-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 09:30 IST
Badosa's U.S. Open Exit Opens Door for Teichmann
Paula Badosa

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa, formerly ranked in the top 10, has officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open, citing a persistent back injury as the reason for her absence. This marks a significant setback for Badosa, who has been out of action since her initial defeat at Wimbledon in June 2023.

The U.S. Tennis Association has announced that Jil Teichmann will replace Badosa in the tournament. Meanwhile, Alizé Cornet is on standby to fill any additional vacancies in the draw, marking a potential return to the spotlight for the veteran player.

The U.S. Open, slated to begin on August 24, will see a shift in its lineup as it proceeds with its marquee event of the Grand Slam. Badosa reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 last year and was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025