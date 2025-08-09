Left Menu

Chris Woakes Eyes Comeback: A Race Against Time for Ashes

Chris Woakes, England's pacer, faces a critical decision on whether to undergo surgery or pursue rehabilitation to recover from a dislocated shoulder in time for the upcoming Ashes. Weighing the risks, Woakes is considering an eight-week rehab program to be ready for the first Test in Perth this November.

Chris Woakes Eyes Comeback: A Race Against Time for Ashes
England pacer Chris Woakes is in a race against time as he opts between surgery and rehabilitation for his dislocated shoulder to make the Ashes squad later this year. Woakes believes the risk of rehab might be worth taking to revive his chances of playing in the series.

The 36-year-old cricketer has undergone scans and is waiting for results, hopeful that an eight-week rehabilitation program could have him fit in time for the first Test in Perth on November 21. Woakes explained to BBC Sport that while surgery offers long-term recovery, rehab could get him back quicker, albeit with risks of re-injury.

Woakes sustained the injury while attempting to save a boundary during the fifth Test against India. Despite the pain, he showed determination by batting with his left arm in a sling. Consultations with physiotherapists reveal surgery recovery could take three to four months, making the timing challenging for his Ashes return.

