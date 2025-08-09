Left Menu

Marc-Andre ter Stegen Reinstated as Barcelona's First-Team Captain

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reinstated as the first-team captain after resolving a dispute over medical report disclosures. Ter Stegen's back surgery led to conflicts; however, the club has now authorized the release of his medical records to La Liga, clearing financial hurdles.

Madrid | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:47 IST
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been reinstated as the first-team captain following a resolution to a disagreement regarding his medical report. The club authorized the release of the report to La Liga, facilitating player registration amidst financial constraints.

Ter Stegen, facing criticism over the club's challenges in registering new players, clarified that his recent back surgery was fully approved by the club's medical staff. The German international had been temporarily stripped of the captaincy but has now regained his leadership role.

The club previously opened a disciplinary proceeding over discrepancies in Ter Stegen's recovery timeline. Despite accusations, Ter Stegen expressed his dedication to returning to the field and emphasized his steadfast commitment to Barcelona and its fans.

