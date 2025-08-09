Left Menu

Wrexham's Dramatic Return: A Near Fairytale at St. Mary's

Wrexham's comeback to English soccer's Championship was bittersweet as they lost 2-1 to Southampton. Despite a strong performance and a lead from Josh Windass, Southampton struck twice in the final moments. The game showcased Wrexham’s resilience and growth under celebrity ownership and highlighted the challenges in the demanding league.

Updated: 09-08-2025 21:04 IST
Wrexham's Dramatic Return: A Near Fairytale at St. Mary's
Wrexham's highly anticipated return to English soccer's Championship ended in dramatic fashion as Southampton snatched a late 2-1 victory. The match, held at St. Mary's Stadium, saw a spirited performance from Wrexham, who were eyeing their first win in this division since their 43-year absence.

Josh Windass put Wrexham ahead with a penalty in the 22nd minute, which appeared to be enough for victory. However, Southampton's Ryan Manning equalized with a stunning free kick in the 90th minute, before Jack Stephens' last-minute goal sealed the win for the home side.

Wrexham, under the stewardship of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have risen dramatically through the ranks after three promotions. Yet Saturday's contest underlined the stiff competition in the Championship, reminding Wrexham of the challenges that lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

