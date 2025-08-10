Left Menu

Sinner Shines in Cincinnati: A Tennis Triumph

Defending champion Jannik Sinner, after a month-long break, dominated Colombian qualifier Daniel Galan in the Cincinnati Open. Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys also advanced, while notable matches included Arthur Rinderknech's upset over Casper Ruud. Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz are set for upcoming matches as the tournament progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 03:21 IST
Jannik Sinner

Defending champion Jannik Sinner demonstrated no lapse in performance following a month-long hiatus, decisively defeating Colombian qualifier Daniel Galan 6-1, 6-1 in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ahead of his match against Canadian Gabriel Diallo, Sinner remarked on the challenging conditions at the ATP event, noting the ball's speed.

In parallel, world number three Iga Swiatek rebounded from a Montreal setback, effortlessly progressing past Anastasia Potapova. Meanwhile, Madison Keys recovered from a tight match against Eva Lys to proceed to the third round, highlighting a day filled with tennis action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

