Sinner Shines in Cincinnati: A Tennis Triumph

Defending champion Jannik Sinner demonstrated no lapse in performance following a month-long hiatus, decisively defeating Colombian qualifier Daniel Galan 6-1, 6-1 in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ahead of his match against Canadian Gabriel Diallo, Sinner remarked on the challenging conditions at the ATP event, noting the ball's speed.

In parallel, world number three Iga Swiatek rebounded from a Montreal setback, effortlessly progressing past Anastasia Potapova. Meanwhile, Madison Keys recovered from a tight match against Eva Lys to proceed to the third round, highlighting a day filled with tennis action.

