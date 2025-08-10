Left Menu

India's Epic Six-Run Victory: A Tense Showdown at The Oval

India clinched a hard-fought victory at The Oval, defeating England by six runs to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at 2-2. Key performances from Akash Deep, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and others were pivotal in a match marked by intense pressure and shifting dynamics, thrilling both players and fans.

Indian team registers victory at The Oval (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
The Oval Test will be remembered as one of India's most grueling wins in recent times, clinching a nerve-wracking six-run victory that leveled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at 2-2. The decisive final day was defined by Akash Deep's focus on belief, execution, and handling pressure.

As England pursued 374, reaching 301/3 brought mounting tension within the Indian camp. Akash Deep described the nervous but galvanizing atmosphere, where the crowd's support turned the momentum in India's favor, reinvigorating exhausted players with renewed energy to close out the match.

England's decision to bowl first paid off initially, reducing India to 153/6. However, partnerships including Karun Nair's half-century, propelled India to 224. Despite England's opening resistance, led by Joe Root and Harry Brook, India secured victory as Siraj and Krishna's late wickets dismantled England, restricting them to 367.

(With inputs from agencies.)

