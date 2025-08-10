Left Menu

Historic Diagonal for Indian U20 Women: Breaking a 20-Year Drought

India's U20 women's national team qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years, defeating Myanmar 1-0. A dynamic match saw India dominate early, with a decisive goal by Pooja, while Myanmar's efforts in the second half were thwarted by India's resilient defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:51 IST
India U20 women's team. (Photo: AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
The India U20 women's national team has made history by qualifying for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup after a 20-year hiatus. The team clinched their spot by securing a narrow 1-0 victory against host nation Myanmar in their final Group D match at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, according to the All India Football Federation's official release.

The game unfolded dramatically, with India asserting dominance in the first half while Myanmar gained momentum in the latter. A crucial moment came when Neha sent a cross that nearly found its mark within the first few minutes. Myanmar showed resilience, with forward Su Su Khin missing a close chance in the 9th minute. India's breakthrough came via Pooja in the 27th minute, whose determined play led to the match's only goal.

India's defense exhibited remarkable fortitude under mounting pressure in the second half, counteracting Myanmar's intensifying attacks with as much tactical poise as they could muster. Goalkeeper Monalisha Devi's fine saves were pivotal, particularly against Moe Pwint Phyu's late-game attempts, ensuring India's progression in the tournament.

