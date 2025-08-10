Left Menu

Real Kashmir FC Secures Crucial Victory in Durand Cup Clash, Advances in Group

Real Kashmir FC triumphed over NEROCA FC with a 3-1 victory in a crucial Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup. Despite a NEROCA equalizer, goals from Tareck and Mbengue cemented Real Kashmir's win. With six points from three matches, they move closer to the quarterfinals.

Real Kashmir FC player in action. (Photo: Durand Cup) . Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive encounter at the 134th Durand Cup, Real Kashmir FC emerged victorious against home side NEROCA FC, securing a 3-1 win at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. The result solidifies Real Kashmir's position with six points from three games, inching them closer to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The match saw veteran defender Salam Ranjan Singh scoring the opener for Real Kashmir in the first half. Although NEROCA's Lucas Chagas managed to level the scoreline, strikes from Maret Tareck and Modou Mbengue sealed the victory for the visiting team. This win leaves NEROCA completed their group stage with two points, still without a victory.

NEROCA's coach Gyan Moyon made strategic changes to his lineup in a bid to win, while Real Kashmir's coach Ishfaq Ahmed opted for minimal adjustments. The encounter began as a tight contest, but Real Kashmir's efficient utilization of set pieces and counter-attacking prowess proved decisive. The win dashes NEROCA's hopes and puts Real Kashmir on track to advance in the prestigious cup.

