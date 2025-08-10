Suit Drama in Ski Jumping: From Scandal to Strict Compliance

The competitive world of ski jumping has entered a troubled phase as the start of the new season has been marked by a flurry of disqualifications due to ill-fitting suits. These issues, highlighted just six months before the Winter Olympics, reflect ongoing controversies over equipment regulations.

In the inaugural high-level event of the 2025-26 season, six male athletes were disqualified, and several others barred from competing due to suit discrepancies, which involve waist sizing among other factors. The governing body, the International Ski Federation (FIS), views these incidents as expected adjustments to stricter rules implemented after a previous Norwegian suit scandal.

Despite the current wave of disqualifications, FIS maintains that these are technical inadequacies rather than attempts to breach rules. Moving forward, the federation expects the compliance rate to improve, emphasizing its commitment to rigorous checks throughout the Olympic season while offering support to teams navigating these regulatory changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)