Sporting Extravaganza: A Global Events Lineup

This week offers a thrilling lineup of sports events capturing global attention. In Mumbai, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah is all set to unveil the trophy for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup.

Football fans will see intense matches in the Durand Cup with NorthEast United FC facing Rangdajied United FC in Shillong, alongside the Indian Army FT battling 1 Ladakh FCC in Jamshedpur.

Chess enthusiasts anticipate the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz event, featuring World Champion D Gukesh, and the Chennai Masters. Meanwhile, the Indian hockey team's Australian tour begins, and Kakinada hosts the Women's Junior National Championship. Additionally, Chennai is preparing for the Asian Surfing Championship, marking a celebratory week for sports lovers.