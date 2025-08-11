Left Menu

Sporting Extravaganza: A Global Events Lineup

Highlighting a week of exciting sports events, including the ICC Trophy launch in Mumbai, crucial football matches of the Durand Cup, international chess championships featuring top players, high-stakes hockey tours, and premier national surfing contests. These events emphasize the global nature of sports culture and integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 08:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This week offers a thrilling lineup of sports events capturing global attention. In Mumbai, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah is all set to unveil the trophy for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup.

Football fans will see intense matches in the Durand Cup with NorthEast United FC facing Rangdajied United FC in Shillong, alongside the Indian Army FT battling 1 Ladakh FCC in Jamshedpur.

Chess enthusiasts anticipate the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz event, featuring World Champion D Gukesh, and the Chennai Masters. Meanwhile, the Indian hockey team's Australian tour begins, and Kakinada hosts the Women's Junior National Championship. Additionally, Chennai is preparing for the Asian Surfing Championship, marking a celebratory week for sports lovers.

