The Evolution of Hockey: From Wrist to Power Play

Former India captain Ashok Kumar has criticized the modern era of hockey as being overwhelmingly physical and reliant on costly equipment, marking a departure from the wrist-driven, classical style of play. Speaking at the Sangram Singh Hockey Cup, Kumar expressed concerns over the diminishing accessibility of hockey due to financial barriers.

Highlighting the challenges faced by budding players, Kumar, who is also the son of legendary hockey star Dhyan Chand, called for increased governmental support in developing astroturf facilities across districts. The 1975 World Cup winner drew parallels with cricket, emphasizing how minimal equipment is needed to play cricket, in stark contrast to hockey's current demands.

Urging a revival of grassroots hockey, Kumar stressed the importance of local tournaments in nurturing future talent. Reflecting on his experiences in Kota, he celebrated the role of small competitions in sustaining the sport, highlighting India's legacy of eight Olympic golds. He called for a collective effort to preserve this heritage.

