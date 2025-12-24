Left Menu

The Evolution of Hockey: From Wrist to Power Play

Former Indian hockey captain Ashok Kumar laments the transformation of hockey into a power-driven sport reliant on costly equipment, far removed from its classical, wrist-based past. He urges government investment in astroturf facilities to encourage grassroots participation, ensuring the survival of local tournaments and India's rich hockey legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:50 IST
The Evolution of Hockey: From Wrist to Power Play
Hockey
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captain Ashok Kumar has criticized the modern era of hockey as being overwhelmingly physical and reliant on costly equipment, marking a departure from the wrist-driven, classical style of play. Speaking at the Sangram Singh Hockey Cup, Kumar expressed concerns over the diminishing accessibility of hockey due to financial barriers.

Highlighting the challenges faced by budding players, Kumar, who is also the son of legendary hockey star Dhyan Chand, called for increased governmental support in developing astroturf facilities across districts. The 1975 World Cup winner drew parallels with cricket, emphasizing how minimal equipment is needed to play cricket, in stark contrast to hockey's current demands.

Urging a revival of grassroots hockey, Kumar stressed the importance of local tournaments in nurturing future talent. Reflecting on his experiences in Kota, he celebrated the role of small competitions in sustaining the sport, highlighting India's legacy of eight Olympic golds. He called for a collective effort to preserve this heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025