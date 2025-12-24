From Borrowed Kits to Rs 23 Lakh: Vivek Lakra's Hockey Triumph
Young goalkeeper Vivek Lakra, overcoming financial struggles, transitioned from borrowing kits to becoming the most valuable junior player in the Hockey India League. Raised in Odisha's hockey hub, his journey interrupted by a lockdown, Lakra's dedication, inspired by PR Sreejesh, led him to significant success.
Young goalkeeper Vivek Lakra has emerged as the most valuable junior player ahead of this year's Hockey India League, fetching a remarkable Rs 23 lakh from the Shrachi Bengal Warriors. Rising from financial hardships, his story is one of determination and tenacity.
Born in Sundergarh, the hockey cradle of Odisha, Lakra was introduced to the sport by his father, a passionate hockey enthusiast. Initially inclined towards football and cricket, the young talent embraced hockey, despite financial constraints that forced him to borrow equipment from senior players.
Lakra's perseverance took him from India's sports hostels to international tours, inspired by the legendary PR Sreejesh. As he prepares for his debut in the HIL, Lakra is eager to learn from seasoned goalkeepers, both Indian and international, focusing on honing his skills under pressure.
