Transformative Sports Governance Bill Passed Amid Protests
The National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill were passed in India's Lok Sabha despite opposition protests. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls it a major reform for accountability and governance in sports. Key provisions include a National Sports Board and Tribunal, aiming for improved international sports performance.
In a significant legislative move, the Indian Lok Sabha passed the National Sports Governance Bill, hailed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as the most substantial reform in Indian sports since independence. This development occurred amid opposition protests concerning electoral roll revisions in Bihar.
The bill emphasizes accountability and governance in sports federations, offering a structural change with the establishment of a National Sports Board and Tribunal. The reform aims to create a transparent and world-class sports ecosystem in India as the country prepares to bid for the 2036 Olympics.
Alongside, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, addressing changes demanded by the World Anti-Doping Agency, was also passed. This aims to safeguard the operational independence of national doping authorities while mitigating government interference.
