Crystal Palace Faces Demotion Amid Ownership Rule Breach

Crystal Palace has faced a setback as it lost an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over its demotion to the third-tier Conference League for breaching UEFA club ownership rules involving American investor John Textor.

UEFA's sanction came after Textor, holding a significant 43% stake in Crystal Palace last season, was also found to have ownership interests in French club Lyon. Palace's attempt to retain its position in the more lucrative second-tier Europa League was dismissed.

This decision came after the English club missed a UEFA-imposed deadline in March to resolve the potential ownership conflict. As a result, Palace's competitors, Nottingham Forest and Lyon, secured direct entries into the Europa League, leaving Palace to face the Conference League qualifying playoffs.

