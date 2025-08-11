Crystal Palace Faces Demotion Amid Ownership Rule Breach
Crystal Palace lost an appeal against demotion to the Conference League after breaching UEFA ownership rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Palace, which wanted to remain in the Europa League. The issue arose from American investor John Textor's stake in Palace and Lyon.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Crystal Palace has faced a setback as it lost an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over its demotion to the third-tier Conference League for breaching UEFA club ownership rules involving American investor John Textor.
UEFA's sanction came after Textor, holding a significant 43% stake in Crystal Palace last season, was also found to have ownership interests in French club Lyon. Palace's attempt to retain its position in the more lucrative second-tier Europa League was dismissed.
This decision came after the English club missed a UEFA-imposed deadline in March to resolve the potential ownership conflict. As a result, Palace's competitors, Nottingham Forest and Lyon, secured direct entries into the Europa League, leaving Palace to face the Conference League qualifying playoffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)