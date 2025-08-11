Left Menu

Crystal Palace Faces Demotion Amid Ownership Rule Breach

Crystal Palace lost an appeal against demotion to the Conference League after breaching UEFA ownership rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Palace, which wanted to remain in the Europa League. The issue arose from American investor John Textor's stake in Palace and Lyon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:20 IST
Crystal Palace Faces Demotion Amid Ownership Rule Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Crystal Palace has faced a setback as it lost an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over its demotion to the third-tier Conference League for breaching UEFA club ownership rules involving American investor John Textor.

UEFA's sanction came after Textor, holding a significant 43% stake in Crystal Palace last season, was also found to have ownership interests in French club Lyon. Palace's attempt to retain its position in the more lucrative second-tier Europa League was dismissed.

This decision came after the English club missed a UEFA-imposed deadline in March to resolve the potential ownership conflict. As a result, Palace's competitors, Nottingham Forest and Lyon, secured direct entries into the Europa League, leaving Palace to face the Conference League qualifying playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025