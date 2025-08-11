Left Menu

Crystal Palace's UEFA Appeal Denied: A Journey to Conference League

Crystal Palace's appeal against their UEFA Europa League demotion to the Conference League was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Despite the club's winning of the FA Cup, UEFA's ruling favored Olympique Lyonnais due to ownership ties. Nottingham Forest will replace Palace in the Europa League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Crystal Palace's appeal to retain their Europa League spot, denying their attempt to overturn UEFA's decision to demote them to the third-tier Conference League. Palace, who won the FA Cup, were replaced by Nottingham Forest in the prestigious league.

The decision comes amid complications involving club ownership. John Textor, Palace's controlling stakeholder, was found to have overlapping interests with Olympique Lyonnais at the time of UEFA's review. This dual affiliation influenced the decision to let Lyon maintain their Europa League position over Palace, based on their league standings.

Despite this administrative setback, Palace celebrated a significant win by claiming the Community Shield in a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool. The team now prepares for the Conference League's qualifying playoff round scheduled later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

