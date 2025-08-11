Crystal Palace's UEFA Appeal Denied: A Journey to Conference League

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Crystal Palace's appeal to retain their Europa League spot, denying their attempt to overturn UEFA's decision to demote them to the third-tier Conference League. Palace, who won the FA Cup, were replaced by Nottingham Forest in the prestigious league.

The decision comes amid complications involving club ownership. John Textor, Palace's controlling stakeholder, was found to have overlapping interests with Olympique Lyonnais at the time of UEFA's review. This dual affiliation influenced the decision to let Lyon maintain their Europa League position over Palace, based on their league standings.

Despite this administrative setback, Palace celebrated a significant win by claiming the Community Shield in a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool. The team now prepares for the Conference League's qualifying playoff round scheduled later this month.

