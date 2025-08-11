Left Menu

HP Lubricants Fuels Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025 as High-Performance Partner

HP Lubricants has been announced as the High-Performance Partner for the Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. Scheduled from August 29 to September 7, this prestigious tournament will take place at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The partnership aims to blend performance, excellence, and national pride within the Indian hockey landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:05 IST
Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
HP Lubricants has been named the High-Performance Partner for the highly anticipated Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. Hockey India announced the collaboration, highlighting the synergy between HP Lubricants' ethos of unwavering excellence and the tournament's competitive spirit. The event is set to run from August 29 to September 7 at the state-of-the-art Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

The Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025 will feature elite teams from across Asia, including hosts India and qualifiers from the AHF Cup. With a direct qualification to the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on the line, the stakes are high. HP Lubricants' involvement as a partner underscores their commitment to supporting high-caliber sporting events and aligns with their brand vision of reliable and robust performance.

Hockey India and HP Lubricants officials expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing shared values of excellence and resilience. This collaboration is seen as a significant boost to the ongoing development of Indian hockey, aiming to energize both players and fans alike. The involvement of Expressions 360 and IOS Sports further complements the initiative with innovative campaigns designed to celebrate the spirit of Indian hockey and inspire a new generation of enthusiasts.

