Borussia Dortmund's Suele Out for Two Months with Injury

Borussia Dortmund's defender Niklas Suele is set to miss two months due to a calf muscle injury sustained in a pre-season match against Juventus. This will sideline him for the German Cup first-round match and early Bundesliga fixtures. Dortmund starts its league season on August 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:43 IST
  • Germany

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund's defensive line faces a significant setback as Niklas Suele will be out of action for approximately two months following a calf injury. The incident occurred during a pre-season friendly against Juventus on Sunday, leaving the team without the dependable centre-back.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury independently, being substituted at halftime in a match that ended with a 2-1 defeat for Dortmund. His absence is set to impact the team significantly, as he will not participate in this week's German Cup first-round match at Essen.

Furthermore, Suele's injury means he will be missing the start of the Bundesliga season when Dortmund meets St Pauli on August 23, as well as crucial Champions League fixtures. Dortmund had finished fourth in the league last season and is eyeing better results this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

