Left Menu

Shubman Gill and Axar Patel Vie for Vice-Captaincy in Upcoming Asia Cup

In the upcoming Asia Cup T20 in the UAE, Shubman Gill is a strong candidate for vice-captaincy, vying against Axar Patel. The Indian selection committee faces challenging decisions with a wealth of talented players. Jasprit Bumrah will play the tournament, while the team awaits medical bulletins to finalize the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:03 IST
Shubman Gill and Axar Patel Vie for Vice-Captaincy in Upcoming Asia Cup
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill's recent noteworthy performance in the Test series against England has thrust him into the spotlight, making him a front-runner for the vice-captaincy of the Indian squad in the upcoming Asia Cup T20, set to take place in the UAE.

Amidst strong contenders like Axar Patel, and while Jasprit Bumrah readies himself for participation, the Indian selection committee faces a delicate task. The squad finalization hinges on player medical reports, including those for skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has resumed training.

In addition to established players, the rugby for positions among the top order with names like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson remains intense, alongside debates over selection among seamers and wicketkeepers. As the selection date looms, difficult decisions await on August 19 or 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025