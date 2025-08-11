Shubman Gill and Axar Patel Vie for Vice-Captaincy in Upcoming Asia Cup

Shubman Gill's recent noteworthy performance in the Test series against England has thrust him into the spotlight, making him a front-runner for the vice-captaincy of the Indian squad in the upcoming Asia Cup T20, set to take place in the UAE.

Amidst strong contenders like Axar Patel, and while Jasprit Bumrah readies himself for participation, the Indian selection committee faces a delicate task. The squad finalization hinges on player medical reports, including those for skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has resumed training.

In addition to established players, the rugby for positions among the top order with names like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson remains intense, alongside debates over selection among seamers and wicketkeepers. As the selection date looms, difficult decisions await on August 19 or 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)