Left Menu

Cathedral & John Connon Triumphs at MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

Cathedral and John Connon School won the Boys Under-16 Division I title with a 3-1 victory over Smt. R.S.B. Arya Vidya Mandir at the MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament. Raju Gaikwad, an Indian footballer, praised the event for motivating young athletes by providing top facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:09 IST
Cathedral & John Connon Triumphs at MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament
Cathedral team. (Photo: MSSA Inter-School Football tournament). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling finale, Cathedral and John Connon School (Fort) clinched the Boys Under-16 Division I title at the MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament by defeating Smt. R.S.B. Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) 3-1. Goals came from Anaai Dsouza, Zahan Mistry, and Veer Kedia, with Prithviraj Tanpure netting for the runners-up.

The final at the Wings Sports Centre in Bandra (West) was attended by notable guests including Raju Gaikwad, an Indian footballer, and Neil Dcosta, Maharashtra's Santosh Trophy representative. Gaikwad emphasized the importance of discipline in football and commended the infrastructure and facilities for young athletes at the tournament, sponsored by Dream Sports.

Elsewhere in the competition, Don Bosco (Matunga) secured a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Don Bosco (Borivali) for third place in Boys U-16 Division I. In the Girls U-16 Division I semi-finals, Cathedral defeated Bombay Scottish in penalties, while Jamnabai Narsee emerged victorious over Smt. RSB AVM, both concluding in thrilling ties. In Division II-C, SVKM (Vile Parle) narrowly overcame St. Francis D'Assisi (Borivali) 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025