In a thrilling finale, Cathedral and John Connon School (Fort) clinched the Boys Under-16 Division I title at the MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament by defeating Smt. R.S.B. Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) 3-1. Goals came from Anaai Dsouza, Zahan Mistry, and Veer Kedia, with Prithviraj Tanpure netting for the runners-up.

The final at the Wings Sports Centre in Bandra (West) was attended by notable guests including Raju Gaikwad, an Indian footballer, and Neil Dcosta, Maharashtra's Santosh Trophy representative. Gaikwad emphasized the importance of discipline in football and commended the infrastructure and facilities for young athletes at the tournament, sponsored by Dream Sports.

Elsewhere in the competition, Don Bosco (Matunga) secured a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Don Bosco (Borivali) for third place in Boys U-16 Division I. In the Girls U-16 Division I semi-finals, Cathedral defeated Bombay Scottish in penalties, while Jamnabai Narsee emerged victorious over Smt. RSB AVM, both concluding in thrilling ties. In Division II-C, SVKM (Vile Parle) narrowly overcame St. Francis D'Assisi (Borivali) 2-1.

