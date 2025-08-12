Sabalenka's Powerhouse Serve Secures Victory in Cincinnati Epic

In a captivating match at the Cincinnati Open, world number one Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious over Emma Raducanu with a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) win. The intense battle, highlighted by Sabalenka's formidable serving skills, lasted over three hours, securing her place in the title defense.

Despite the loss, Emma Raducanu's performance hints at a promising return to form as she prepares for the upcoming U.S. Open. The British player outscored Sabalenka in total points but fell short in the tiebreaks, reflecting her evolving prowess on the court.

In the men's category, Jannik Sinner continued his impressive run with a win over Gabriel Diallo, despite a delay caused by a fire alarm. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys clinched their spots in the last 16, and Anna Kalinskaya delivered a stunning upset over Amanda Anisimova.

(With inputs from agencies.)