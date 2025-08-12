Left Menu

Sabalenka's Powerhouse Serve Secures Victory in Cincinnati Epic

World number one Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Emma Raducanu in a thrilling marathon match at the Cincinnati Open, showcasing her powerful serve. While Sabalenka advances, Raducanu shows promise ahead of the U.S. Open. In men's matches, Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz progress, while Madison Keys and Anna Kalinskaya impress in women's rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 08:25 IST
Sabalenka's Powerhouse Serve Secures Victory in Cincinnati Epic
Sabalenka

In a captivating match at the Cincinnati Open, world number one Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious over Emma Raducanu with a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) win. The intense battle, highlighted by Sabalenka's formidable serving skills, lasted over three hours, securing her place in the title defense.

Despite the loss, Emma Raducanu's performance hints at a promising return to form as she prepares for the upcoming U.S. Open. The British player outscored Sabalenka in total points but fell short in the tiebreaks, reflecting her evolving prowess on the court.

In the men's category, Jannik Sinner continued his impressive run with a win over Gabriel Diallo, despite a delay caused by a fire alarm. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys clinched their spots in the last 16, and Anna Kalinskaya delivered a stunning upset over Amanda Anisimova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025