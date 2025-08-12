Left Menu

P T Usha Champions National Sports Governance Bill as a Landmark Reform

Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha has expressed strong support for the National Sports Governance Bill. Initially opposed to it, Usha now sees the bill as a transformative force for transparency and accountability in sports administration, believing it will empower athletes and assist India's 2036 Olympics bid.

Updated: 12-08-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:49 IST
Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha has extended her unequivocal support to the National Sports Governance Bill, arguing it will end a long-standing 'stagnant status quo' by fostering transparency and accountability in the country's sports administration.

The bill, passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, includes provisions to create a National Sports Board with powers to recognize national sports federations and a National Sports Tribunal to resolve sports disputes. Usha remarked that it marks a day of immense personal and national significance.

Previously critical of the bill, believing it would invite international sanctions, Usha's stance changed after consultations with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. She now views the bill as essential for the 2036 Olympic Games bid and as a vital component to enshrine fairness and justice in sports through institutional reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

