Dewald Brevis Propels South Africa to T20 Victory Against Australia
Dewald Brevis led South Africa to victory against Australia with an unbeaten 125 in the second T20 match, leveling the series. Despite a strong start from Australia, South Africa secured a 53-run win. The teams are set for a series decider in Cairns this Saturday.
South Africa evened the three-match T20 series against Australia, thanks to an impressive display by Dewald Brevis. Brevis scored an unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls, propelling South Africa to a commanding 53-run victory in Darwin on Tuesday.
This innings set a new record for the highest score by a South African in T20 Internationals. Australia, with a nine-match winning streak, was limited to 165 by South African bowlers in just 17.4 overs.
Brevis expressed his gratitude, saying, "I haven't really thought of it like that, to be honest, but I'm just extremely grateful to God and it's been great." The series decider will be held in Cairns on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
