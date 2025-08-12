Dewald Brevis Powers Landmark T20 Win for South Africa Against Australia

In a stunning display of power and precision, Dewald Brevis crafted a record-breaking T20 century, helping South Africa clinch a significant 53-run win over Australia, thus ending their nine-game winning streak. Brevis, at just 22 years old, exhibited remarkable skill, achieving an unbeaten 125 in 56 balls.

The South African batsman surpassed Faf du Plessis' previous record of 119, set in 2015, with a barrage of eight sixes and 12 fours. This commanding innings, alongside a persistent assault on Australian bowlers, propelled South Africa to a formidable total of 218-7.

Australia made a spirited start with Tim David's brisk 50, but the team eventually crumbled under pressure, ending at 165. South Africa's victory sets the stage for the series decider, with Brevis earning accolades from both teams for his outstanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)