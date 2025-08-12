Left Menu

Dewald Brevis Powers Landmark T20 Win for South Africa Against Australia

Dewald Brevis smashed a record T20 century, leading South Africa to a 53-run victory over Australia, ending their nine-match winning streak. The 22-year-old hit an unbeaten 125, surpassing the national record, aiding South Africa to level the series 1-1. Australia's chase fell short at 165.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darwin | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:01 IST
Dewald Brevis Powers Landmark T20 Win for South Africa Against Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a stunning display of power and precision, Dewald Brevis crafted a record-breaking T20 century, helping South Africa clinch a significant 53-run win over Australia, thus ending their nine-game winning streak. Brevis, at just 22 years old, exhibited remarkable skill, achieving an unbeaten 125 in 56 balls.

The South African batsman surpassed Faf du Plessis' previous record of 119, set in 2015, with a barrage of eight sixes and 12 fours. This commanding innings, alongside a persistent assault on Australian bowlers, propelled South Africa to a formidable total of 218-7.

Australia made a spirited start with Tim David's brisk 50, but the team eventually crumbled under pressure, ending at 165. South Africa's victory sets the stage for the series decider, with Brevis earning accolades from both teams for his outstanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025