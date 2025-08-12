Jack Grealish Joins Everton to Revitalize Career

Jack Grealish, the England midfielder, has secured a season-long loan move to Everton from Manchester City as he aims to reignite his stalled international career. The move was confirmed by both clubs without revealing financial specifics.

Having cost City £100 million from Aston Villa in 2021, Grealish seeks more first-team opportunities following a tough spell under Pep Guardiola. Everton, under manager David Moyes, holds an option to make the move permanent for £50 million.

Grealish, now 29, is eager to reclaim his England squad position ahead of the World Cup, with Everton offering a fresh start at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

