Fred Kerley Provisional Suspension: A Setback for a Champion Sprinter
Fred Kerley, a prominent 100m sprint medallist, faces provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit for location failures. The 2022 World Champion hinted on social media about confronting challenges in 2025, despite recent withdrawal from U.S. trials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:52 IST
Fred Kerley, the renowned Olympic 100m silver and bronze medallist, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit following failures related to his whereabouts, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The 2022 World Champion, who recently withdrew from the U.S. track and field trials in late September, shared on social media his intention of "taking some time out to get back on track."
Kerley, a household name in sprinting, acknowledged that 2025 had brought about many challenges. Despite the setback, he expressed gratitude towards his supporters, though his representative declined to comment on the situation.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erika Fairweather Triumphs in 200m Heats at World Championships
Katie Ledecky: America's Beacon at the Swimming World Championships
Splashing Records: Ledecky and Popovici Shine at World Championships
Food Poisoning Forces Sam Short Out of World Championships 800m Final
Sam Short's Unexpected Withdrawal: Food Poisoning Strikes at World Championships