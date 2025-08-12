Left Menu

Fred Kerley Provisional Suspension: A Setback for a Champion Sprinter

Fred Kerley, a prominent 100m sprint medallist, faces provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit for location failures. The 2022 World Champion hinted on social media about confronting challenges in 2025, despite recent withdrawal from U.S. trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:52 IST
Fred Kerley, the renowned Olympic 100m silver and bronze medallist, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit following failures related to his whereabouts, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The 2022 World Champion, who recently withdrew from the U.S. track and field trials in late September, shared on social media his intention of "taking some time out to get back on track."

Kerley, a household name in sprinting, acknowledged that 2025 had brought about many challenges. Despite the setback, he expressed gratitude towards his supporters, though his representative declined to comment on the situation.

