Chengdu Rongcheng Shines: Qualifies for Asian Champions League Phase!
Chengdu Rongcheng secured a 3-0 victory over Bangkok United to qualify for the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite. Brazilian forward Felipe was instrumental, scoring twice. Meanwhile, Al-Duhail also advanced after defeating Sepahan 3-2. The tournament returns in September with 24 clubs split into eastern and western leagues.
In a thrilling display of soccer prowess, Chinese Super League team Chengdu Rongcheng crushed Bangkok United 3-0 to secure their place in the coveted league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite. The dramatic win saw Brazilian striker Felipe score twice, following Yang Ming-yang's opening header.
Yang's 68th-minute header from Romulo's corner broke the deadlock, and just three minutes later, Felipe capitalized on a high-flying pass over the defense to double the score. Felipe sealed the victory with another goal, capping off a swift counterattack just minutes from the final whistle.
In a parallel match, Qatar's Al-Duhail overcame an early setback to defeat Iran's Sepahan 3-2. Amin Hazbavi opened the scoring for Sepahan, but Al-Duhail rallied with goals from Ibrahima Bamba, Adil Boulbina, and Krzysztof Piatek, holding firm despite a late Iranian strike. The league phase returns in September with 24 teams, leading to exciting knockout rounds in Saudi Arabia next April.
