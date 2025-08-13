Newcastle's Strategic Acquisition: Malick Thiaw Joins as Defensive Powerhouse

Newcastle has secured a significant signing by acquiring German defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan. The 24-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience, having participated in 85 matches for Milan, including a face-off against Newcastle in the Champions League.

Thiaw, known for his role as a center back, has been capped three times for the German national team. With this acquisition, he becomes Newcastle's third sign-up of the offseason as the club gears up for its return to the Champions League.

Manager Eddie Howe expressed enthusiasm about Thiaw's addition, citing his defensive prowess and European experience as vital assets for Newcastle. Thiaw costs Newcastle around £35 million and comes with the promise of bolstering the club's defenses as it takes on a challenging season ahead.

