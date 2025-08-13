Left Menu

Saint-Maximin Sprints to Success in Mexican Football Scene

Allan Saint-Maximin has joined Club America in Mexico after a year with Fenerbahce. The former Newcastle winger is only the second Frenchman in the club's history. Saint-Maximin brings experience from his tenure at Newcastle and hopes to add value in the Mexican league, following in Gignac's footsteps.

Allan Saint-Maximin is poised to rejuvenate his career in Mexico as he joins Club America, a premier team in Liga MX. The former Newcastle United winger officially signed with the team, marking a notable move in his career trajectory.

At 28, Saint-Maximin arrives after a year-long stint with Fenerbahce in Turkey, where he was on loan from Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia. While specific contract terms were not disclosed by Club America, reports indicate a lucrative two-year deal, estimated at $10 million.

Saint-Maximin is following in the footsteps of notable French footballers in Mexico, including Jeremy Menez and Andre-Pierre Gignac, the latter of whom has set a high bar with his remarkable success at UANL Tigres. Saint-Maximin's dynamic playing style and experience are expected to make an impact at Club America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

