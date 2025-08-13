Left Menu

Navy Triumph: Late Strikes Sink TRAU FC to Secure Durand Cup Quarterfinal

Indian Navy FT delivered a stunning comeback with late goals from Pintu Mahata and Sreyas VG to defeat TRAU FC 2-1, securing their place in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup. TRAU initially led, but the Navy's resilience saw them finish atop Group F with seven points.

Players in action. (Photo: Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the 134th Durand Cup, Indian Navy FT pulled off a dramatic comeback, overturning a one-goal deficit to defeat TRAU FC 2-1. The match, held at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, saw late strikes from Pintu Mahata and Sreyas VG, securing the Navy's spot in the quarterfinals.

TRAU FC initially took the lead in the 29th minute through Moirangthem Nelson Singh, capitalizing against the run of play. Despite the Indian Navy's relentless attacks and a solid defensive display from TRAU, it wasn't until the 87th minute that Pintu Mahata found the equalizer with a crucial finish.

In injury time, Sreyas VG sealed the victory with an acrobatic header, catapulting the Navy atop Group F with seven points, ahead of Real Kashmir FC. The win was testament to the Navy's strategic play and relentless pursuit of victory, leaving the home crowd stunned.

