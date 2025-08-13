India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Rights

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally approved the country's ambition to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step forward for the nation.

India has lodged an Expression of Interest with Ahmedabad as the proposed host city. The final bid documentation is due by August 31.

Canada's exit from the race has increased India's chances. A Commonwealth Sport delegation recently visited to evaluate venues. A larger delegation will visit this month, with the final decision expected in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)