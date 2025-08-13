India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Rights
The Indian Olympic Association has approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. Following Canada's withdrawal, India's chances have improved. A Commonwealth Sport delegation has inspected sites, with final decisions expected in November in Glasgow.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally approved the country's ambition to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step forward for the nation.
India has lodged an Expression of Interest with Ahmedabad as the proposed host city. The final bid documentation is due by August 31.
Canada's exit from the race has increased India's chances. A Commonwealth Sport delegation recently visited to evaluate venues. A larger delegation will visit this month, with the final decision expected in November.
