Left Menu

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Rights

The Indian Olympic Association has approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. Following Canada's withdrawal, India's chances have improved. A Commonwealth Sport delegation has inspected sites, with final decisions expected in November in Glasgow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:26 IST
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally approved the country's ambition to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step forward for the nation.

India has lodged an Expression of Interest with Ahmedabad as the proposed host city. The final bid documentation is due by August 31.

Canada's exit from the race has increased India's chances. A Commonwealth Sport delegation recently visited to evaluate venues. A larger delegation will visit this month, with the final decision expected in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025