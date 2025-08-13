Left Menu

Kiran Powar Leads West Zone Squad in Upcoming Duleep Trophy

Kiran Powar, a former Mumbai batter, has been appointed as the head coach of the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy starting on August 28 in Bengaluru. The zonal format tournament will see participation from teams including North and East zones. Several key appointments have been made for the West Zone staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:49 IST
Kiran Powar, a notable former Mumbai batter, has been announced as the head coach for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. The tournament is slated to commence on August 28 in Bengaluru.

Played in a zonal format this season, the matches will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds, with the opening clash featuring North Zone against East Zone.

Further strengthening the West Zone team, former Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Pallav Vora is appointed assistant coach, complemented by a dedicated staff including Dr Jaydev Pandya as physiotherapist, Mahesh Patil in strength and conditioning, Pradipsinh Champavat as analyst, and Aakash Chaudhary as the masseur. The managerial duties fall to Datta Mithbavkar.

