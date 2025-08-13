Left Menu

Kevin Paredes Faces Another Setback with Foot Injury

United States winger Kevin Paredes is sidelined again due to a foot injury requiring surgery. After missing most of last season with similar issues, the 22-year-old's development has been hindered. Despite his potential as a rising star for Wolfsburg and the U.S. national team, injuries persist.

Wolfsburg | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

United States winger Kevin Paredes is grappling with another setback as he faces a spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury. This development comes after the young athlete missed almost all of the last season with similar concerns.

On Tuesday, the German club Wolfsburg disclosed that Paredes had undergone successful surgery on his foot the previous day. However, the timeline for his return remains uncertain. The Virginia-born player, aged 22, was swiftly rising through the ranks both at Wolfsburg and the U.S. national team until recurring injuries stalled his progress.

Paredes managed only two appearances in the Bundesliga last season as a prolonged foot injury kept him off the field. Although Wolfsburg has not clarified if his recent surgery is connected to the previous injury, it certainly impacts the trajectory of his promising career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

