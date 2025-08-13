Khalid Jamil Takes Helm as First Indian Head Coach in Two Decades
Khalid Jamil has been appointed head coach of the Indian Men's National Football Team, the first Indian to hold the position since 2012. Praised for his dedication, Jamil, with extensive coaching experience, aims to inspire change and lead the team through upcoming tournaments and qualifiers.
The All India Football Federation has appointed Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Indian Men's National Football Team, a position that hasn't been held by an Indian for 20 years. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey announced this decision, highlighting Jamil's hard-working nature and impressive coaching track record.
Jamil, who has a two-year contract with an option for an additional year, will exclusively lead the national team. His first training camp is scheduled to start on August 15 in Bengaluru. Jamil's initial challenge will be at the CAFA Nations Cup, followed by crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in October.
Boasting extensive experience in India's top football leagues, Jamil's coaching resume includes leading Aizawl FC to an I-League title. As a former international player with 15 caps, Jamil brings a wealth of knowledge from his playing days in the national team and various clubs to his new role as head coach.
