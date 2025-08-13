Outer Delhi Warriors: A Resilient Spirit Amidst Delhi Premier League Challenges

Despite a narrow 12-run setback to the Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League 2025, Outer Delhi Warriors, led by mentor Parthiv Patel, continue to exude confidence. Patel, the esteemed former Indian wicket-keeper batsman, has encouraged the team to maintain faith in their abilities and remain hopeful about forthcoming matches.

The Warriors faced early challenges during their chase of a modest 162-run target, losing four wickets in the powerplay. A valiant effort from Keshav Dabas, scoring 64 off 45 balls, wasn't enough as the team fell short by 12 runs. Patel expressed optimism about future fixtures, citing the team's competitive performances as a foundation for eventual turnaround.

Rajeshree Shete Iyer of Platinum One Media & Consulting and a key figure in the team's campaign, highlighted the squad's determination and Patel's pivotal guidance, affirming the team's potential for improvement. The Warriors aim to capitalize on the positives from these tight contests as they continue their campaign in the league's early stages. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)