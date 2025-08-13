Left Menu

Indian Supercross Racing League Partners with GUTS Racing for Enhanced Performance

The Indian Supercross Racing League has partnered with GUTS Racing USA, renowned for its exceptional performance in motocross, to enhance rider performance through state-of-the-art seat technology. This collaboration marks a significant step for ISRL in establishing a world-class motorsport platform, strengthening its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:50 IST
Indian Supercross Racing League Partners with GUTS Racing for Enhanced Performance
Representative Image (Photo: ISRL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced a significant international partnership with GUTS Racing USA, as reported in a recent press release. Season 2 of ISRL will feature GUTS Racing as the official performance seat partner, marking a milestone in ISRL's global vision for advancing Supercross in India.

In response to the partnership, ISRL Co-Founder Eeshan Lokhande expressed excitement about the league's growing appeal, stating, "GUTS Racing's involvement emphasizes our goal to establish a premier motorsport platform." The collaboration aims to uplift riders' performance with GUTS' cutting-edge technology amidst ISRL's expanding fanbase.

Andy Gregg, owner of GUTS Racing, highlighted the alignment, saying, "India signifies a vital market in our global expansion plans." Former AMA Supercross East Champion Blake Wharton added praise, underscoring the league's potential to foster opportunities within the sport and drive innovation.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025