Indian Supercross Racing League Partners with GUTS Racing for Enhanced Performance

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced a significant international partnership with GUTS Racing USA, as reported in a recent press release. Season 2 of ISRL will feature GUTS Racing as the official performance seat partner, marking a milestone in ISRL's global vision for advancing Supercross in India.

In response to the partnership, ISRL Co-Founder Eeshan Lokhande expressed excitement about the league's growing appeal, stating, "GUTS Racing's involvement emphasizes our goal to establish a premier motorsport platform." The collaboration aims to uplift riders' performance with GUTS' cutting-edge technology amidst ISRL's expanding fanbase.

Andy Gregg, owner of GUTS Racing, highlighted the alignment, saying, "India signifies a vital market in our global expansion plans." Former AMA Supercross East Champion Blake Wharton added praise, underscoring the league's potential to foster opportunities within the sport and drive innovation.