Indian Supercross Racing League Partners with GUTS Racing for Enhanced Performance
The Indian Supercross Racing League has partnered with GUTS Racing USA, renowned for its exceptional performance in motocross, to enhance rider performance through state-of-the-art seat technology. This collaboration marks a significant step for ISRL in establishing a world-class motorsport platform, strengthening its commitment to innovation and excellence.
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced a significant international partnership with GUTS Racing USA, as reported in a recent press release. Season 2 of ISRL will feature GUTS Racing as the official performance seat partner, marking a milestone in ISRL's global vision for advancing Supercross in India.
In response to the partnership, ISRL Co-Founder Eeshan Lokhande expressed excitement about the league's growing appeal, stating, "GUTS Racing's involvement emphasizes our goal to establish a premier motorsport platform." The collaboration aims to uplift riders' performance with GUTS' cutting-edge technology amidst ISRL's expanding fanbase.
Andy Gregg, owner of GUTS Racing, highlighted the alignment, saying, "India signifies a vital market in our global expansion plans." Former AMA Supercross East Champion Blake Wharton added praise, underscoring the league's potential to foster opportunities within the sport and drive innovation.
